Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 255,053 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Orthofix Medical worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,665,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,404,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 636,000 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 79,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OFIX shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OFIX

About Orthofix Medical

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.