Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $34,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Squarespace by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 157,462 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Squarespace by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W downgraded Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Insider Activity

In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,647.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,448,389 shares in the company, valued at $106,798,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,647.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,862 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,341 over the last ninety days. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Squarespace Price Performance

Squarespace stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 953,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

