Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $23.39 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,394,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Veralto at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,075,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.12. 1,702,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,343. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $107.86.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

