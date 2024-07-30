Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 125,727 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,727 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.59% of BorgWarner worth $46,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.8 %

BWA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 4,210,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.