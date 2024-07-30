Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 31,112 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $32,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of SLAB traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.93. The stock had a trading volume of 250,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,588. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $154.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.52.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

