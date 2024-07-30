Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 47,936 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after acquiring an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCPH remained flat at $25.59 on Tuesday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,551. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.99 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. On average, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

