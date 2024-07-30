Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ESAB by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,424,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,316,000 after buying an additional 653,377 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 6,624.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 373,441 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,811,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 2,277.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89,826 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESAB. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.38%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

