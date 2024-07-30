Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Insperity worth $45,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.18. The company had a trading volume of 272,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $119.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

