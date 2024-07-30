Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 469,792 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 469,792 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.3 %

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. 737,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,081. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.