Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 593,513 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,513 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Travere Therapeutics worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,398 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 441,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 1,217,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $17.57.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

