Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 61,421 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,421 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of CVR Energy worth $30,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 76,632.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,213 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. 2,171,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,549. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.54.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

