Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 842 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Olympic Steel worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. 47,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,634. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $40.39 and a one year high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $553.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $526.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.80 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.