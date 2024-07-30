Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Up 4%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 275,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 249,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Jangada Mines Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52.

About Jangada Mines

(Get Free Report)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.