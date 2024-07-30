Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,587,794 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587,794 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.31% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $43,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after acquiring an additional 860,244 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,463,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 533,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,102,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,011. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

