Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 12,359 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,667,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.57% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $227,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,781 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. 1,240,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

