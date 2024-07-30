Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,521,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $82,716,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth $43,555,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth $30,730,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at $1,788,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG Oncology Stock Down 1.8 %

CGON stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. 650,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,214. CG Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

CG Oncology Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Further Reading

