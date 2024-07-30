Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,297 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $47,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $151,827.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,664 shares of company stock worth $1,616,411. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. 846,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,690. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

