Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,348 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.35% of Nordson worth $54,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $248.61. 190,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,052. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

