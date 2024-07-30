Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $56,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.76. 921,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.59 and a 52-week high of $310.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.56.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

