Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 166,056 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $409,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 11,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 206,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $31,422,628.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,538,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,247,725,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $31,422,628.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,538,031 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,725,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,389,128 shares of company stock valued at $746,536,027 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.36. 4,845,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

