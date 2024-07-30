Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307,385 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $162,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $591,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 374,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,389,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 583.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,176,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 1,858,100 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,020. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,605.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

