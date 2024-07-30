Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $178.51 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.33% of OSI Systems worth $178,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $959,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,193.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $90,436.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $90,436.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,216 shares of company stock worth $13,062,786. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 93,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.50. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.