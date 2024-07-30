Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $253.04 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991,526 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.71% of Burlington Stores worth $253,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.8 %

BURL stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.46. 586,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average is $211.68. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $258.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

