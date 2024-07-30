Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $55.70 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,356 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.67% of Ameris Bancorp worth $55,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
ABCB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. 274,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $64.88.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Further Reading
