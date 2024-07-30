Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $61.78 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 636,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $61,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.13. 511,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,210. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

