Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $70.58 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,078,398 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $70,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,746,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,139. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $188.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.27. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.