Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,122 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $65,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $188,129,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 3.9 %

BAH traded down $5.70 on Tuesday, hitting $138.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 66.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

