Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 403,077 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.65% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $59,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,566,000. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 189,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,123. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

