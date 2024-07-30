Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 781,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $311,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $10.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $468.78.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,210 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

