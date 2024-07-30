Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,530 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.81% of Humana worth $338,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.60.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.33. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

