Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,308,367 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,839,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,308,367 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Lantheus worth $238,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 28.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $109.77. 1,583,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,653. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

