Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 15,079 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.42% of Encore Wire worth $58,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 42.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.8% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE remained flat at $289.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,575. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $150.51 and a 52-week high of $295.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average is $262.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

