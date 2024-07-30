Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 342,021 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 342,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.68% of Keysight Technologies worth $184,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,099,000 after purchasing an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.95. 682,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.63. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.14.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

