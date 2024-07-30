Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,332 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $52,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 246,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 905,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLGB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 83,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,041. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $735.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

