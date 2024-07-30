Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,547,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,383 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $284,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $180.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock worth $2,170,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

