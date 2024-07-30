JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in July

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,179,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 1,383,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,798.0 days.
JB Hi-Fi Price Performance
JBHIF stock remained flat at C$41.64 during trading on Monday. JB Hi-Fi has a 12-month low of C$37.05 and a 12-month high of C$41.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.04.
About JB Hi-Fi
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JB Hi-Fi
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.