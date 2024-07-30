Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in July

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Stock Performance
Shares of Jenoptik stock remained flat at $32.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.
About Jenoptik
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jenoptik
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Aerospace Stock Fires Up a Solid EPS Beat and Raises Guidance
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Pharma Stock Cuts Earnings Outlook: Still a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.