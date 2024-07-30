JMP Securities Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $310.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $283.30.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $215.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $289.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 38.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 533.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

