Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
JBAXY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
