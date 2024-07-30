Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

JBAXY stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

