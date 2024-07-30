Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-$10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-$1.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.050 EPS.

Kadant Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $356.53. 91,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kadant has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $359.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.07. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAI. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

