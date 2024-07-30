Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 1,361,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSANF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; automotive refinish coatings for dents and scrapes; and industrial coatings that are used in agricultural machinery, special-purpose vehicles, exterior building materials, metal products, beverage cans, and precoated metals used in metallic building materials and home appliances.

