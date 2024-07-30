KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

About KBC Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

