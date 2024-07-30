Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target to $14.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 85,709 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 48,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

