Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,363 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 205.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53,363 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in AAR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AAR by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIR. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

AAR stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 245,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

