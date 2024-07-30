Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 221,232 Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 221,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 973,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 86,890 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Biohaven by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 280.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,031,000 after buying an additional 4,650,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biohaven by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,150,000 after buying an additional 791,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,305,102.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,613 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 585,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,914. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

