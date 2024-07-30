Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,128 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

