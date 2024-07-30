Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219,365 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of F.N.B. worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,806,000 after purchasing an additional 156,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after buying an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 2,501,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

