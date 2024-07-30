Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of HealthStream worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. 243,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.28 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

