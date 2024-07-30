Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 71,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $2,961,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 938.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 72,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

NYSE ONTO traded down $11.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,975. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

