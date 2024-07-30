Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 245.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,307 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of UMH Properties worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 1,440.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. 218,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -573.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

